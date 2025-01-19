Skip navigation
      Arsenal Women vs Crystal Palace Women

      Arsenal Women Crystal Palace Women

      Arsenal Women
      Arsenal Women
      Palace Women
      Crystal Palace Women
      Sun 19 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      English Women's Super LeagueMeadow Park

      Arsenal Women vs Crystal Palace Women
      English Women's Super League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MANManchester City Women
      6
      5
      1
      0
      12
      4
      +8
      16
      2
      CHEChelsea Women
      5
      5
      0
      0
      20
      3
      +17
      15
      3
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion Women
      6
      4
      1
      1
      11
      4
      +7
      13
      4
      MANManchester United Women
      5
      3
      2
      0
      9
      2
      +7
      11
      5
      ARSArsenal Women
      6
      2
      3
      1
      7
      5
      +2
      9
      6
      LIVLiverpool Women
      6
      2
      3
      1
      9
      8
      +1
      9
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur Women
      6
      2
      1
      3
      12
      14
      -2
      7
      8
      LEILeicester City Women
      6
      1
      2
      3
      2
      5
      -3
      5
      9
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      6
      1
      1
      4
      3
      16
      -13
      4
      10
      ASTAston Villa Women
      6
      0
      2
      4
      6
      11
      -5
      2
      11
      WESWest Ham United Women
      6
      0
      2
      4
      3
      11
      -8
      2
      12
      EVEEverton Women
      6
      0
      2
      4
      1
      12
      -11
      2

