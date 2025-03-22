Everton Women Crystal Palace Women
Everton Women
Palace Women
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City Women
6
5
1
0
12
4
+8
16
2
CHEChelsea Women
5
5
0
0
20
3
+17
15
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion Women
6
4
1
1
11
4
+7
13
4
MANManchester United Women
5
3
2
0
9
2
+7
11
5
ARSArsenal Women
6
2
3
1
7
5
+2
9
6
LIVLiverpool Women
6
2
3
1
9
8
+1
9
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur Women
6
2
1
3
12
14
-2
7
8
LEILeicester City Women
6
1
2
3
2
5
-3
5
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
6
1
1
4
3
16
-13
4
10
ASTAston Villa Women
6
0
2
4
6
11
-5
2
11
WESWest Ham United Women
6
0
2
4
3
11
-8
2
12
EVEEverton Women
6
0
2
4
1
12
-11
2
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City Women
6
5
1
0
12
4
+8
16
2
CHEChelsea Women
5
5
0
0
20
3
+17
15
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion Women
6
4
1
1
11
4
+7
13
4
MANManchester United Women
5
3
2
0
9
2
+7
11
5
ARSArsenal Women
6
2
3
1
7
5
+2
9
6
LIVLiverpool Women
6
2
3
1
9
8
+1
9
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur Women
6
2
1
3
12
14
-2
7
8
LEILeicester City Women
6
1
2
3
2
5
-3
5
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
6
1
1
4
3
16
-13
4
10
ASTAston Villa Women
6
0
2
4
6
11
-5
2
11
WESWest Ham United Women
6
0
2
4
3
11
-8
2
12
EVEEverton Women
6
0
2
4
1
12
-11
2