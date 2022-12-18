Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Charlton Athletic Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Charlton Athletic Women Crystal Palace Women

Charlton Athletic Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 18 Dec 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupThe Oakwood

Charlton Athletic Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today