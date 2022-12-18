Charlton Athletic Women Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Palace Women
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0