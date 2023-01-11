Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Charlton Athletic Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Charlton Athletic Women 2 Crystal Palace Women 0

Charlton Athletic Women2
Follis75'
Bell90'+1'
Palace Women0
Wed 11 Jan 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupThe Oakwood

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Corinne Henson.
90'+3'

Substitution

Charlton Athletic Women
Emily
Simpkins(8)
off
Boo
Mills(14)
on
90'+3'

free kick won

Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'

Charlton Athletic Women Goal

Charlton Athletic Women
Goal!
Charlton Athletic Women
Taylor
Bell(24)
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'

free kick won

Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
83'

free kick won

Bethan Roe (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

free kick won

Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

free kick won

Jess Gray (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
81'

free kick won

Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Yellow Card

Bruton(10)
Lauren Bruton (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card.
75'

Charlton Athletic Women Goal

Charlton Athletic Women
Goal!
Charlton Athletic Women
Emma
Follis(7)
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Emma Follis (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Freda Ayisi.
74'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Sophie O'Rourke (Charlton Athletic Women).
74'

free kick won

Sophie O'Rourke (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Shauna Guyatt
Shauna
Guyatt(21)
off
Elise Hughes
Elise
Hughes(19)
on
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Corinne Henson.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
65'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'

Substitution

Charlton Athletic Women
Ella
Rutherford(19)
off
Lauren
Bruton(10)
on
65'

Substitution

Charlton Athletic Women
Mary
Bashford(20)
off
Corinne
Henson(27)
on
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Ellie Noble
Ellie
Noble(16)
off
Chloe Arthur
Chloe
Arthur(4)
on
61'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women).
61'

free kick won

Emily Simpkins (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Bethan Roe.
57'

free kick won

Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Ella Rutherford (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ella Rutherford (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
54'

free kick won

Bethan Roe (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Annabel Blanchard
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
off
Hollie Olding
Hollie
Olding(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Charlton Athletic Women
Kiera
Skeels(17)
off
Mia
Ross(29)
on
45'

Substitution

Charlton Athletic Women
Melissa
Johnson(6)
off
Emma
Follis(7)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Annabel Johnson
Annabel
Johnson(2)
off
Lizzie Waldie
Lizzie
Waldie(12)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Felicity Gibbons
Felicity
Gibbons(3)
off
Kirsten Reilly
Kirsten
Reilly(11)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
41'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
41'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
38'

free kick won

Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
36'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Natalia Negri (Crystal Palace Women).
34'

free kick won

Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Ellie Noble.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sophie O'Rourke.
24'

free kick won

Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

free kick won

Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
22'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Anna Filbey.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
16'

free kick won

Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
10'

corner

Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
6'

free kick won

Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
3'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women).

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Natalia Negri
GK
5
Anna Filbey
DF
3
Felicity Gibbons
DF
substitution icon45'
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
substitution icon45'
20
Polly Doran
DF
7
Chloe Peplow
MF
16
Ellie Noble
MF
substitution icon65'
21
Shauna Guyatt
MF
substitution icon73'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
14
Paige Bailey-Gayle
S
10
Annabel Blanchard
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

1
Frances Kitching
4
Chloe Arthur
substitution icon65'
11
Kirsten Reilly
substitution icon45'
12
Lizzie Waldie
substitution icon45'
15
Hollie Olding
substitution icon45'
19
Elise Hughes
substitution icon73'
23
Coral-Jade Haines

Starting lineup

12
Jess Gray
GK
22
Bethan Roe
DF
20
Mary Bashford
DF
substitution icon65'
21
Sophie O'Rourke
DF
17
Kiera Skeels
DF
substitution icon45'
24
Taylor Bell
MF
90'+1'
15
Alex Hennessy
MF
8
Emily Simpkins
MF
substitution icon90'+3'
19
Ella Rutherford
MF
substitution icon65'
9
Freda Ayisi
S
6
Melissa Johnson
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

1
Sian Rogers
7
Emma Follis
substitution icon45'
75'
10
Lauren Bruton
substitution icon65'
80'
11
Angela Addison
14
Boo Mills
substitution icon90'+3'
26
Honor Norton
27
Corinne Henson
substitution icon65'
28
Courtney Cook
29
Mia Ross
substitution icon45'
Charlton Athletic Women

Team stats

Crystal Palace Women
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
3
3
Corners
6
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
6
Offsides
3
1

Top performing palace players

Duels won
2
Shauna Guyatt
Shauna Guyatt
Crosses
2
Shauna Guyatt
Shauna Guyatt
Touches
15
Natalia Negri
Natalia Negri
Live
FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
2
0
1
6
2
+4
6
2
LEWLewes Women
3
2
0
1
6
2
+4
6
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
3
2
0
1
4
3
+1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
0
0
3
1
10
-9
0
SUN
0-5
LEI