Charlton Athletic Women 2 Crystal Palace Women 0
Charlton Athletic Women2
Follis75'
Bell90'+1'
Palace Women0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Corinne Henson.
90'+3'
Substitution
Emily
Simpkins(8)off
Boo
Mills(14)on
90'+3'
free kick won
Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
Charlton Athletic Women Goal
Goal!
Taylor
Bell(24)
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'
free kick won
Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
83'
free kick won
Bethan Roe (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
Jess Gray (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
81'
free kick won
Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Yellow Card
Bruton(10)
Lauren Bruton (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card.
75'
Charlton Athletic Women Goal
Goal!
Emma
Follis(7)
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Emma Follis (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Freda Ayisi.
74'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Sophie O'Rourke (Charlton Athletic Women).
74'
free kick won
Sophie O'Rourke (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Shauna
Guyatt(21)off
Elise
Hughes(19)on
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Corinne Henson.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
65'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
Substitution
Ella
Rutherford(19)off
Lauren
Bruton(10)on
65'
Substitution
Mary
Bashford(20)off
Corinne
Henson(27)on
65'
Substitution
Ellie
Noble(16)off
Chloe
Arthur(4)on
61'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women).
61'
free kick won
Emily Simpkins (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Bethan Roe.
57'
free kick won
Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Ella Rutherford (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ella Rutherford (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
54'
free kick won
Bethan Roe (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
45'
Substitution
Annabel
Blanchard(10)off
Hollie
Olding(15)on
45'
Substitution
Kiera
Skeels(17)off
Mia
Ross(29)on
45'
Substitution
Melissa
Johnson(6)off
Emma
Follis(7)on
45'
Substitution
Annabel
Johnson(2)off
Lizzie
Waldie(12)on
45'
Substitution
Felicity
Gibbons(3)off
Kirsten
Reilly(11)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
41'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
41'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
38'
free kick won
Ellie Noble (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
36'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Natalia Negri (Crystal Palace Women).
34'
free kick won
Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Ellie Noble.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Hennessy (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sophie O'Rourke.
24'
free kick won
Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
22'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Anna Filbey.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
10'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
6'
free kick won
Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
3'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women).
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
12
Jess Gray
GK
22
Bethan Roe
DF
20
Mary Bashford
DF
65'
21
Sophie O'Rourke
DF
17
Kiera Skeels
DF
45'
24
Taylor Bell
MF
90'+1'
15
Alex Hennessy
MF
8
Emily Simpkins
MF
90'+3'
19
Ella Rutherford
MF
65'
9
Freda Ayisi
S
6
Melissa Johnson
S
45'
Substitutes
1
Sian Rogers
7
Emma Follis
45'
75'
10
Lauren Bruton
65'
80'
11
Angela Addison
14
Boo Mills
90'+3'
26
Honor Norton
27
Corinne Henson
65'
28
Courtney Cook
29
Mia Ross
45'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
3
3
Corners
6
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
6
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
Duels won
2Shauna Guyatt
Crosses
2Shauna Guyatt
Touches
15Natalia Negri
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
2
0
1
6
2
+4
6
2
LEWLewes Women
3
2
0
1
6
2
+4
6
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
3
2
0
1
4
3
+1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
0
0
3
1
10
-9
0
SUN
0-5
LEI