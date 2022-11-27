Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women

Crystal Palace Women Lewes Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Lewes Women
Lewes Women
Sun 27 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women
FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0

