      Wed 11 Dec 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA WSL CupVBS Community Stadium

      FA WSL Cup
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ASTAston Villa Women
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      0
      +2
      3
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur Women
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      1
      +1
      3
      3
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      1
      0
      0
      1
      1
      2
      -1
      0
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      1
      0
      0
      1
      0
      2
      -2
      0

