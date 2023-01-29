Rianna Dean: The road to recovery - and the journey ahead
Durham Women3
Lambert10'
Clarke16'
Crosthwaite90'+3'
Palace Women0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Durham Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+3'
Durham Women Goal
Goal!
Lily
Crosthwaite(12)
Goal! Durham Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Lily Crosthwaite (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Briggs.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
87'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
85'
Substitution
Jessica
Clarke(23)off
Maria
Farrugia(8)on
84'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
83'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'
Substitution
Saoirse
Noonan(20)off
Bridget
Galloway(11)on
75'
Substitution
Beth
Hepple(7)off
Lily
Crosthwaite(12)on
74'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Naoisha McAloon (Durham Women).
72'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
69'
free kick won
Grace Ayre (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
67'
free kick won
Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
62'
free kick won
Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
60'
Substitution
Rio
Hardy(10)off
Dee
Bradley(15)on
59'
free kick won
Naoisha McAloon (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Durham Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
54'
free kick won
Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
51'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Chloe
Arthur(4)off
Hollie
Olding(15)on
45'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Annabel
Blanchard(10)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Durham Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'+5'
free kick won
Sarah Robson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
45'+4'
Yellow Card
Arthur(4)
Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'
free kick won
Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
free kick won
Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
37'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sarah Robson (Durham Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
36'
corner
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
33'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
free kick won
Rio Hardy (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
free kick won
Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Beth Hepple (Durham Women).
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Beth Hepple.
16'
Durham Women Goal
Goal!
Jessica
Clarke(23)
Goal! Durham Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sarah Wilson.
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women).
12'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Sarah Wilson (Durham Women).
10'
Durham Women Goal
Goal!
Mollie
Lambert(4)
Goal! Durham Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rio Hardy.
9'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
8'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Becky Salicki (Durham Women).
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
6'
free kick won
Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
free kick won
Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Becky Salicki (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
90'+1'
4
Chloe Arthur
MF
45'+4'
45'
Starting lineup
1
Naoisha McAloon
GK
14
Becky Salicki
DF
5
Sarah Wilson
DF
6
Sarah Robson
DF
18
Grace Ayre
DF
7
Beth Hepple
MF
75'
23
Jessica Clarke
MF
16'
85'
3
Lauren Briggs
MF
4
Mollie Lambert
MF
10'
20
Saoirse Noonan
S
76'
10
Rio Hardy
S
60'
Substitutes
8
Maria Farrugia
85'
11
Bridget Galloway
76'
12
Lily Crosthwaite
75'
90'+3'
15
Dee Bradley
60'
16
Ellie Christon
17
Hannah Greenwood
30
Tatiana Saunders
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
8
1
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
8
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
