Enjoy a festive build-up to West Ham this afternoon

Crystal Palace fans can enjoy a range of festive treats before Palace host West Ham United this afternoon - with the club's Fanzone opening from 12:00 to host supporters with a Baileys hot chocolate and Christmas classic pre-match bite.

Supporters who get down to Selhurst early will be able to enjoy a new and improved matchday experience, with the club making improvements across the stadium from food to drink and more.

And for this final home game of the year, you can warm up for the afternoon with our 'pigs in blankets' hotdog with optional cranberry sauce: a Christmas staple brought to football.

After that, you can enjoy another winter warmer with our Baileys hot chocolates - offered exclusively for matches around Christmas. Both our festive hot dogs and hot chocolates can be purchased in the Fanzone from 12:00.

Elsewhere, we've got chilli con carne for another warming pre-match meal and the popular Palace Ale Ruby - a limited edition ale by Wolf Brewery. The chilli will be available in Stanley Stephenson Lounge, Glaziers and Wright & Bright bars and the Palace Ale Ruby will be on offer in all of these as well as the Red & Blue Bar. You can access these bars and lounges pre-match from 12:30.

Across the stadium, improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.

To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.

The cashier will charge fans for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.

What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 14:15, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.

Monday’s opening times across Selhurst Park

12:00: The Fanzone opens

12:30: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

13:00: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

13:30: All concourses open

13:30: The Family Lounge opens

14:15: The Early Bird offer ends

15:00: Kick-off

17:00: All concourses close

18:15: All lounges close

Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.

Arthur Wait Stand Fourteen new San Miguel taps are available across AW2, AW3 and AW4 blocks

There is a new bottle bar in the concourse

We've added a brand new San Miguel bar, with six taps for far improved service

AW2 and AW4 blocks benefit from an added till, helping to speed up service

Holmesdale Road A newly refurbished bar - the Tap Room - has been added near Block B, serving various craft beers on draught

Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in the Red & Blue Bar - our first ever draught ale options

An extra till has been added to the Red Bar

Additional San Miguel and Palace Ale taps have been added to Armstrong and Shipperley bars - with a large cooler and two new tills helping to improve service

Palace Ale and San Miguel is now available in Johnson’s Bar

Main Stand Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in Stanley Stephenson Lounge and Wright & Bright Bar - our first ever draught ale options

Hot dishes have been added to options in various food units (including Stanley Stephenson, Glaziers and Wright & Bright). Chilli con carne makes the perfect pre-match warmer for a chilly autumn game

The Eagles Nest now has draught Somersby cider and Carlsberg rather than bottles only and San Miguel is available on draught as well

Cheeseburgers and goujons are now available in the Family Lounge and five new San Miguel taps have been installed