Junior Members meet first-team stars at Christmas parties

Crystal Palace Junior Members met players from the first-team over two Christmas parties at Selhurst Park recently, where they enjoyed a Christmas dinner, games, and an exclusive press conference with the Palace stars.

Members of the squad included Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, James McArthur, Patrick van Aanholt, Vicente Guaita, Jordan Ayew, Jairo Riedwald and Academy prospects Tyrick Mitchell and Brandon Pierrick.

The young Palace fans attended the parties for a great evening to celebrate Christmas with their footballing idols, Pete and Alice the Eagles and the Crystals.

Kicking the evening off, youngsters had the exclusive opportunity to ask questions in press conferences with the players before having their pictures taken and collecting autographs!

They also enjoyed heated FIFA 20 battles, fun party games with our specialist party entertainer, a selfie mirror and then met Santa in the refurbished home dressing rooms!

