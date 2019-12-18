Skip to site footer
Meyer and Ward in heart-warming hospital visit

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club takes its role within the community seriously, and when it comes to Christmas time, our players are more committed to giving something back to those in need.

Yesterday, Joel Ward and Max Meyer visited Croydon University Hospital, a hospital which sees just shy of 12,000 people a year attending its Accident & Emergency unit, as well homing 27,000 in-patients a year.

Ward and Meyer popped down for a few hours to spend time with several of the younger patients and helped spread a little festive cheer on the ward.

The Palace duo brought smiles to the kids' faces with lots of Eagles-themed gifts, whilst also dishing out plenty of hugs! 

You can click through the above gallery to see just how much meeting Meyer and Ward meant to the children.

Elsewhere, The Princess Royal in Farnborough was visited by Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham.


