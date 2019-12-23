Skip to site footer
Ayew pips teammates to be named eToro MOTM for Magpies clash

8 Hours ago

Although Palace's result at the weekend against Newcastle United brought an end to the four-game unbeaten run for the Eagles, the performance was one that contained a lot of positives.

Roy Hodgson himself, in his post-match press conference, said he was "proud" of the 90-minutes his team turned in, especially considering the injuries the hectic festive fixture list has thrown Palace's way. 

There were several noticeable performances out there on Saturday, which was highlighted in the fact that four players received over 10% of the eToro Man of the Match vote each. However, it was Jordan Ayew's shift that saw him pip teammates James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Christian Benteke.

Get to Selhurst Park for Palace's next home game, a FA Cup Third Round tie against Championship outfit, Derby County. Click the banner below to grab your tickets - prices start from just a fiver!

Derby tickets.jpg


