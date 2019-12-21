Follow Newcastle v Palace with live commentary today

If you're unable to make it to St James' Park this afternoon for Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle, the best way to follow the game is via our live commentary service.

Eagles all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of the game against the Seagulls with a Palace Audio pass.

Fans can buy a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here.

Kick-off is 15:00 GMT and commentary begins approximately five minutes before.

Supporters will first have to log-in/register as user by clicking here - before clicking 'Palace Audio' on the top menu and following the payment journey. Once you have purchased your subscription - simply log-in to your account on the Palace app, or head to Palace Audio on desktop/mobile here to listen live.

If you are having difficulty purchasing/accessing the service, please email: palacetvsupport@streamamg.com

FAQs & T&Cs

Please note - the commentary service is provided by BBC Radio London - which, as a guide, is usually only accessible to listeners roughly within the M25 in the UK. Supporters in/around London are therefore able to listen to the station's coverage free of charge, rather than purchasing Palace Audio.