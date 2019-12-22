Watch free highlights of Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's long trip north to face Newcastle United at St James' Park saw the Eagles return to south London with nothing to show for their efforts.

In a game in which Palace dominated possession and had the better opportunties, Miguel Almirón's 83rd minute strike was a bitter pill to swallow.

You can watch highlights of this clash in full for free now by heading to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app. There is also full post-match reaction available to watch and both managers' press conferences.