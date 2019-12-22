Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's long trip north to face Newcastle United at St James' Park saw the Eagles return to south London with nothing to show for their efforts.

In a game in which Palace dominated possession and had the better opportunties, Miguel Almirón's 83rd minute strike was a bitter pill to swallow.

You can watch highlights of this clash in full for free now by heading to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app. There is also full post-match reaction available to watch and both managers' press conferences.

Vote for your eToro MOTM from narrow Newcastle defeat

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's four-game unbeaten run may well have come to an end away at Newcastle United's St James' Park, but the performance was one that saw the Eagles dominate the Magpies.

McCarthy reveals what the dressing room was like after Newcastle loss

11 Hours ago

Following 45 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion, James McCarthy completed the full 90 against Newcastle United - the first time he has done so in a Palace shirt in the Premier League.

Milivojević: "We made more than enough chances to win"

11 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic captained an injury-hit Palace side through an impressive 90 minutes at St James' Park, in a performance that the midfielder believed was worthy of a minimum of a point for the...

Hodgson proud of team but rues missed chances

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson rued his side's missed chances in his post-match press conference following the Eagles' 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle United.

