McCarthy reveals what the dressing room was like after Newcastle loss

Following 45 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion, James McCarthy completed the full 90 against Newcastle United - the first time he has done so in a Palace shirt in the Premier League.

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, the central midfielder echoed the comments of Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojević. He said: "The lads are really disappointed in the changing room and rightly so. For long spells I thought we dominated them, kept the ball, created a couple of chances – on another day we could’ve scored two or three but their keeper has made a couple of good saves. They’ve had one chance and scored."

"It’s nice to be back but as a team player you want to win games. Whether you play 60 minutes or 10 minutes. The result is very disappointing for the squad and myself, coming into the team you want to stamp your authority and try and get us up the table. Unfortunately, it is a poor result for us today.

Despite the late sucker punch, Palace's recent run has been one that has contained a lot of clean sheets, and McCarthy explained why: "We’ve got a few injuries. But the boys who come in know their jobs and we work on stuff day in, day out and we all know what we need to do when we get a chance."

