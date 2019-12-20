New kick-off times for Everton and Brighton away matches

Kick-off times for Crystal Palace's away matches with Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have moved to 12:30 for each day.

Both games will be shown live on BT Sport and there are no changes to the dates for either fixture.

Everton v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 8th February - 12:30 kick-off.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 29th February - 12:30 kick-off.

Ticket information for both games will be announced in due course on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels.