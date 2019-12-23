Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Norwich City away sold out - last few remaining for trip to Man City

1 Hour ago

Palace have sold out their away ticket allocation for the New Year's Day trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City. However, if you want to start 2020 with an Eagles away day, there are a handful of tickets left for the club's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Tickets for the 15:00 BST kick-off on the 18th January are available to Season Ticket Holders and Members, with fans who meet either of those requirements also entitled to buy an additional two tickets.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

18-21s: £25

Under-18s: £18

Coach Travel:

07:30am departure

£29 per ticket

You can buy your match tickets online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Buy tickets for Palace v Southampton without a Membership

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome Soutampton to Selhurst Park on Tuesday 21st January - 19:30 K.O. GMT - and you could be there without the need of a Membership!

Read full article

Ticket News

Last few tickets remaining for Boxing Day clash with the Hammers

18 December 2019

Boxing Day football at the home of Crystal Palace in the heart of south London is what the festive period is all about.

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets for Southampton, Sheffield and Newcastle United on sale now

17 December 2019

Tickets for Crystal Palace's home games against Southampton, Sheffield and Newcastle United are available to buy for Gold Members now.

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets on sale for Palace v Brighton on 16 December

11 December 2019

The last remaining tickets for Palace's home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, 16th December at 19:45 are available to buy now. Fans who act quickly can scoop their place under the Selhurst...

Read full article

View more