Norwich City away sold out - last few remaining for trip to Man City

Palace have sold out their away ticket allocation for the New Year's Day trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City. However, if you want to start 2020 with an Eagles away day, there are a handful of tickets left for the club's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Tickets for the 15:00 BST kick-off on the 18th January are available to Season Ticket Holders and Members, with fans who meet either of those requirements also entitled to buy an additional two tickets.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

18-21s: £25

Under-18s: £18

Coach Travel:

07:30am departure

£29 per ticket

You can buy your match tickets online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park.