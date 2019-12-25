Skip to site footer
Decade's best: Three goals in 11 minutes and Palace see-off Chelsea - 2017

17 Hours ago

Another win for Palace at Stamford Bridge joins our vote for the club's Moment of the Decade, but this triumph can be condensed into just 11 minutes of match action.

Pre-match, Chelsea had a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League and 10 victories from 10 run-outs at the Bridge.

So when Cesc Fabregas netted five minutes into Palace's visit to SW6, it appeared the league leaders were set for an easy afternoon.

Six minutes later, it had all crumbled apart. Palace struck themselves level through Wilfried Zaha, who fired home a remarkable solo effort in the ninth minute before Christian Benteke dinked over Thibaut Courtois to take the lead.

Chelsea piled on the pressure and assaulted Wayne Hennessey's goal relentlessly, but they couldn't find a way past the on-fire Welshman.

The Eagles' performance that day was heroic, but is it the greatest moment Palace has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!

 

 

