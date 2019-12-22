Skip to site footer
Decade's best: Sako and Ward trump Chelsea - 2015

The second of three Chelsea victories on our Moment of the Decade poll, Palace's triumph over the Blues at Stamford Bridge in 2015 will go down as one of its most dramatic.

Facing the league champions in Jose Mourinho's 100th Chelsea game in SW6, Palace were very much unfavoured as they entered their fourth game of the new 2015/16 campaign.

But Chelsea had stumbled as they sought to race from the blocks that season - drawing with Swansea City, losing 3-0 to Manchester City and narrowly scraping a win with West Bromwich Albion.

After a first-half that saw the Blues dominate possession and fail to lead thanks to Alex McCarthy's goalkeeping heroics to deny Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas, the Eagles may have lost much hope of pulling off an upset, however.

Then the ball hit the net from a troublesome Bakary Sako drive and things began to look up. Radamel Falcao scored 14 minutes later to tee-up a tense final sprint, but Joel Ward came to Palace's rescue by netting a rare headed goal two minutes after the leveller which came so close to dashing his side's triumph.

It was an afternoon which received the in-stadium celebration it deserved, but is Palace's upset at the Bridge the greatest moment the club has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!

 

