Hodgson predicts 'opportunities' for Development players v Newcastle

16 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has suggested that he is likely to give 'opportunities' to Crystal Palace players who have not yet played a large number of matches this season and to Under-23 players who are on the fringes of the first-team squad.

In the face of a defensive injury struggle - which Hodgson elaborates on here - the Palace manager included Development players Sam Woods and Tyrick Mitchell in his squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today, he suggested other Under-23 prospects may be offered their chance to step-up to a competitive level of football.

He said: "I think we’ll give opportunities to people, that's for sure. It will give opportunities to people who maybe haven’t had so many so far. The chances are we’ll have quite a few of the Under-23 squad on our bench tomorrow. If they get a chance to go on and play up there against Newcastle, what an experience that will be - to perhaps make your debut for the first-team at St James’ Park. It’s a great place to make your debut.

"These opportunities will come people’s way. They came Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s way a couple of years ago and he jumped in and became the player that he now is."

First Team

How to follow Palace's Newcastle clash live today

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Newcastle United today at 15:00 GMT and if you can't make it to St James' Park, you can find out how to follow the match live below.

Read full article

Club News

Follow Newcastle v Palace with live commentary today

5 Hours ago

If you're unable to make it to St James' Park this afternoon for Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle, the best way to follow the game is via our live commentary service.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles’ away record faces stern Newcastle test

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have the third highest total of away league wins in 2019, and in their penultimate travel of the year - even decade - Roy Hodgson’s men face a Newcastle United side unbeaten in the...

Read full article

Club News

Decade’s best: Bolasie hat-trick dazzles Sunderland 4-1 - 2015

8 Hours ago

One of the club’s most emphatic victories, Crystal Palace swept the floor with a struggling Sunderland as Yannick Bolasie bagged an 11-minute hat-trick to secure the Eagles their eighth league win of...

Read full article

