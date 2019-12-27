Skip to site footer
Hodgson 'impressed' by Southampton and admires Danny Ings

2 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton, Roy Hodgson said he is 'impressed' with the Saints and drew upon his experience managing Danny Ings to praise the in-form forward.

Hodgson spoke barely half an hour after Southampton had overcome fourth-place Chelsea 2-0 - their second win in a row - and, after seeing the result, the Palace manager said he was not caught off-guard by the outcome of the match.

"I’m impressed by that," he said. "But I’m not surprised, to be fair. They’re a good team with good players. They’re organised. They’re not a team you expect to see in and around the relegation zone if we’re to be honest. So it’s not a major surprise to me but of course I take my hat off to them and congratulate them on this run of games which has lifted them so high up the table."

Focusing in on one man in particular, Ings, Hodgson expressed his long-standing admiration for the Southampton striker who has bagged seven goals from his last eight appearances.

It was Hodgson who handed Ings his first and currently only game in an England shirt, when the former Three Lions manager brought the forward on against Lithuania in place of Harry Kane.

Hodgson said: "I’ve always admired Danny Ings as a player. He is what you’d call a natural goalscorer. His movement in and around the penalty area is very good. When a chance comes his way, he’s got the technique to take the chance and, added to that, he’s a hard worker.

"So what got him selected for England and the game he played in Lithuania, those qualities we admired and very, very unluckily of course he picked up that nasty injury very soon after the Lithuania game and that ruled him out for a number of months to come."

You can watch Hodgson's pre-Saints press conference now via Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Club News

6 facts you didn't know about Southampton in the Premier League

2 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton for their final match of 2019, check out these top facts about the Saints' time in the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Industrial action may affect journeys to Southampton

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans travelling to Southampton for the game on 28th December are being warned that industrial action on South Western trains may affect journeys to St Mary's stadium.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew earns landslide eToro MOTM victory

6 Hours ago

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Crystal Palace fans voted Jordan Ayew as their eToro Man of the Match for his game-winning goal against West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Boxing Day triumph

15 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's sublime solo effort and full highlights of Crystal Palace's triumph over West Ham United are now available to watch for free on Palace TV.

Read full article

