Watch Milivojević, Van Aanholt and Guaita surprise fans at their homes

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Official Logistics Partner Royale International teamed up with Luka Milivojević, Patrick van Aanholt and Vicente Guaita to kick-start several Junior Eagles' Christmases early.

The red and blue trio knocked on doors around SE25, when our Palace-supporting youngsters had just returned home from school, to surprise them with a gift bag full of Palace presents, including a signed ball. 

Rudy, aged 11, was playing his FIFA career mode before the surprise guests arrived and revealed he had guided the Eagles to Champions League football. 

Watch the full video below to see the excellent reactions of the youngsters as our very own Santa's little helpers wandered the streets close to Selhurst Park delivering gifts. 

Don't forget, fans can still win a host of Palace-related prizes courtesy of Royale by completing the following questionnaire. Click here to complete the survey and to enter the competition!

You can see how the trio in the video get on in Palace's FA Cup Third Round clash at Derby County on 5th January - click the banner below to book your tickets, which start from just a fiver!

Derby tickets.jpg


