Hodgson provides Dann injury update ahead of Newcastle kick-off

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson, speaking to Premier League Productions, ahead of today's fast-approaching kick-off against Newcastle United, provided an update on the results of Scott Dann's scan after training yesterday.

Hodgson revealed that Dann would now miss the next few games as the busy festive season fixture list draws to a close. He said: "That was really unfortunate [in yesterday’s training session]. We were counting on him and he had trained all week after the Brighton game. Unfortunately, it was his calf muscle, and he had to have a scan and he’s now going to be out for a period of time.

"I’m hoping it’s not a big strain on his muscle but we will be without him over the rest of the Christmas period."


Milivojević: "We made more than enough chances to win"

Just now

Luka Milivojevic captained an injury-hit Palace side through an impressive 90 minutes at St James' Park, in a performance that the midfielder believed was worthy of a minimum of a point for the...

Hodgson proud of team but rues missed chances

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson rued his side's missed chances in his post-match press conference following the Eagles' 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle United.

Palace lose first game in five despite dominant performance against Newcastle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson's side can feel disappointed in this afternoon's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, with the Eagles dominating the 90 minutes at St James' Park.

Two changes to the XI, with three Development squad players on the bench

4 Hours ago

With Roy Hodgson hinting in yesterday’s press conference that Patrick van Aanholt could be in line for his first appearances since going off injured against Bournemouth, the left-back has made the...

