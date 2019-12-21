Hodgson provides Dann injury update ahead of Newcastle kick-off

Roy Hodgson, speaking to Premier League Productions, ahead of today's fast-approaching kick-off against Newcastle United, provided an update on the results of Scott Dann's scan after training yesterday.

Hodgson revealed that Dann would now miss the next few games as the busy festive season fixture list draws to a close. He said: "That was really unfortunate [in yesterday’s training session]. We were counting on him and he had trained all week after the Brighton game. Unfortunately, it was his calf muscle, and he had to have a scan and he’s now going to be out for a period of time.

"I’m hoping it’s not a big strain on his muscle but we will be without him over the rest of the Christmas period."