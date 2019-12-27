Skip to site footer
Industrial action may affect journeys to Southampton

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans travelling to Southampton for the game on 28th December are being warned that industrial action on South Western trains may affect journeys to St Mary's stadium.

South Western services run direct from London Waterloo to Southampton Central. Direct Southern services will also depart from London Victoria, though while these journeys will not be affected by strike action, they do take considerably longer.

Services from Waterloo will call at Clapham Junction.

South Western Railway have provided information on the recent industrial action which can be read here. Supporters are strongly urged to plan their journeys in advance using National Rail's journey planner.


