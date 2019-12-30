Gallery: Palace players continue recovery

Members of the Crystal Palace first-team who have sustained injuries in recent weeks continued their recoveries in training as they seek returns to full fitness.

In the gallery above, you can see the likes of Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend going through rehab under the close supervision of Palace's medical department.

Players who have not collected knocks, strains or other injuries lately were also in action, being put through their paces by manager Roy Hodgson ahead of their trip to Norwich City.