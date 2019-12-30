Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Palace players continue recovery

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Members of the Crystal Palace first-team who have sustained injuries in recent weeks continued their recoveries in training as they seek returns to full fitness.

In the gallery above, you can see the likes of Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend going through rehab under the close supervision of Palace's medical department.

Players who have not collected knocks, strains or other injuries lately were also in action, being put through their paces by manager Roy Hodgson ahead of their trip to Norwich City.

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Other Training Galleries

Training

Gallery: Development prospects join first-team Eagles

20 December 2019

Several members of Crystal Palace's Development squad joined the first-team in training this week.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Sights set on Seagulls

15 December 2019

Crystal Palace have been battling the elements this week as they build-up to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Sights set on Burnley

27 November 2019

The Crystal Palace first-team squad have been back on the pitches of Copers Cope Road as they prepare for their trip north to face Burnley this Saturday.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Eagles fight cold pre-Liverpool battle

22 November 2019

The Crystal Palace squad have returned in full from international duty for first-team training ahead of their clash with Liverpool and have been hitting the pitch hard in the short space of time to...

Read full article

View more