Month of eToro Man of the Match awards for Guaita

2 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match by Palace fans for his heroic performance against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish shot stopper pulled off three dramatic saves late into the game to keep the Saints from stealing a victory from the Eagles and his performance didn't go unnoticed by south Londoners.

Guaita picked up 57% of votes, with James Tomkins coming behind him on 33%.

Conceding just four goals from six matches, Guaita has collected four Man of the Match trophies from December alone and currently holds the league's joint-second most clean sheets. 

