Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Brighton clash

After a difficult 70 minutes against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace pulled themselves from a goal down to secure a point thanks to an emphatic Wilfried Zaha finish - and you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match below.

Zaha bagged the goal which ensured Palace didn't leave Selhurst empty-handed, but plenty of the team performed with grit and determination under the lights in SE25.

Going forward, Max Meyer appeared to change the game when he took to the turf as a 67th-minute substitute and the striking pair Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke ran for a solid 90 minutes.

Defensively, James McArthur filled-in as a makeshift left-back with the Eagles stung by injury in the position. Vicente Guaita pulled off another handful of smart saves but who is named Man of the Match is down to you.

Vote below, and we'll announce the results on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels!