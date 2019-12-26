Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from West Ham fightback

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory over West Ham United was a dramatic late comeback sealed by a fine solo effort, but there are plenty of players you can vote for as your eToro Man of the Match tonight.

Of course, Jordan Ayew's late effort will deservedly last longest in the memory and the frontman's driven performance warranted a match-winning goal throughout the afternoon.

But Cheikhou Kouyate also bagged his first-ever goal as a Crystal Palace man and Wilfried Zaha terrorised the visitors along his left-wing for 90 minutes.

Defensively, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins enjoyed a solid return to one another's side and Jairo Riedewald pulled off a remarkable block to prevent the Hammers from taking a second lead.

But who earns the eToro Man of the Match selection is up to you and you can vote below now! The result will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels shortly.

 


