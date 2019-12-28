Skip to site footer
Vote for your ManBetX December Player of the Month

1 Hour ago

December has been a hectic month for Crystal Palace, with the south Londoners cramming six matches into 26 days.

In that time, Roy Hodgson's men have been hit by a barrage of injuries but have still collected nine points from a possible 18 and end the month, year and even decade sitting in the top half of the Premier League table.

They've kept two clean sheets and netted five goals via five different scorers and can reflect on a successful month before facing Norwich City to kick-start their efforts in 2020.

Below, you can decide who receives the ManBetX Player of the Month for December award by selecting the Eagle who earns your vote. We will announce the result shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

To view all of the players who have featured this month, please scroll down the list.

 

Derby tickets.jpg


