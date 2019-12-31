Skip to site footer
WATCH: Every Palace goal from 2019

Just now

It's been a busy and successful 2019 for Crystal Palace, with the club collecting 56 points across the calendar year.

Now as we enter 2020, Palace TV have taken a look back over the last 12 months and stitched together all 58 competitive goals from Palace's year.

Jordan Ayew kicked us off in January, bagging the first of Palace's two goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers right back on the 2nd and, of course, bringing the year to a close was James Tomkins - who netted against Southampton in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

There are some spectacular efforts, some hugely significant ones and some that aren't so memorable. There are six that slide past AFC Bournemouth, three own goals and 18 goalscorers in total.

Enjoy!

Palace TV.jpg


