Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Boxing Day triumph

Just now

Jordan Ayew's sublime solo effort and full highlights of Crystal Palace's triumph over West Ham United are now available to watch for free on Palace TV.

Ayew's goal came on the end of a dancing run in which the forward tricked his way through the Hammers' defence before dinking the ball elegantly over goalkeeper Roberto.

Before the late winning strike, Cheikhou Kouyate netted his first goal for the club and Jairo Riedewald made an exceptional block to keep the visitors from stealing a victory.

The match saw Palace push with determination for firstly an equaliser after conceding to Robert Snodgrass and then to claim the winner in emphatic fashion.

It's worth watching for Ayew's goal alone, so head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app to enjoy highlights of this Boxing Day clash now for free.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Kouyate: Players told me I was going to score

6 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate netted his first goal in Crystal Palace colours today as he helped the Eagles overcome his former side, West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew reveals thoughts during solo West Ham winner

6 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's late winning goal against West Ham United stole the show in an impressive Crystal Palace fightback tonight, and post-match the forward explained his thinking as he danced through the...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises Ayew and updates on Van Aanholt

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Jordan Ayew this evening after the Palace striker netted a remarkable late goal to secure a Crystal Palace comeback over West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from West Ham fightback

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory over West Ham United was a dramatic late comeback sealed by a fine solo effort, but there are plenty of players you can vote for as your eToro Man of the Match tonight.

Read full article

View more