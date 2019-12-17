Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

17 December 2019

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights of the game now.

Zaha fired the Eagles to claim a point when he slammed the ball past Mat Ryan and into the Seagulls' netting.

But before the offensive push which ultimately led to the Ivorian's goal, Palace faced a convincing opponent who did well to push the Eagles back.

Around the 75-minute mark, however, Roy Hodgson's men launched an energised attack on Graham Potter's and their efforts had paid dividends by full-time.

You can watch highlights of this clash in full for free now by heading to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app. There is also full post-match reaction available to watch and both managers' press conferences.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several...

Read full article

First Team

Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

17 December 2019

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

16 December 2019

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Brighton clash

16 December 2019

After a difficult 70 minutes against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace pulled themselves from a goal down to secure a point thanks to an emphatic Wilfried Zaha finish - and you can vote...

Read full article

View more