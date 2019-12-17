Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights of the game now.

Zaha fired the Eagles to claim a point when he slammed the ball past Mat Ryan and into the Seagulls' netting.

But before the offensive push which ultimately led to the Ivorian's goal, Palace faced a convincing opponent who did well to push the Eagles back.

Around the 75-minute mark, however, Roy Hodgson's men launched an energised attack on Graham Potter's and their efforts had paid dividends by full-time.

