Watch Hodgson's pre-West Ham press conference for free at 13:00 GMT

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace's home game with West Ham United on Boxing Day, and you can watch what he has to say live for free at 13:00 GMT.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the week, including Palace's congested festive schedule.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

Palace TV.jpg


