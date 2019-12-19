Skip to site footer
Zaha and Butler join young south Londoners at charity event

3 Hours ago

First-team winger Wilfried Zaha and Palace Women defender Jordan Butler recently attended a local event with Croydon-based charity Pamper, Indulge and Give (PIG).

The pair watched as youngsters performed various dances on stage and then partook in a Q&A session where they offered advice to the children questioning them.

Zaha told one: "You need to keep your body healthy, work out every day through football and through dancing."

Butler added: "Just keep running around the playground, having fun. You won't even realise you're exercising and staying fit and healthy."

Pamper, Indulge, Give is an organisation that hosts exciting events for local charities - putting on pampering days and holding activities for local youngsters.

You can find out more about their excellent work by clicking here.


