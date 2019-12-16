Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Speaking with Sky Sports following the game, he reflected on a "big day for both of the teams," saying: "I’m just glad we managed to get back in it, really. If you can’t win it, don’t lose. I’m glad we managed to get that point at least.

"We didn’t have the best first-half because we basically didn’t get anything but in the second-half, we pushed on, we pressed them and I feel that we deserved a point at least.

"We barely had the ball, so even having attacks, we were too tired to do anything. So props to them, they did their job to be honest in the first-half. We had to do something second-half."

Turning his attention to his 78th-minute goal, Zaha said: "I was just so overjoyed, I was glad I managed to get the goal for the team because we worked so hard. We’ve got a good run going so I’m glad we can carry it on.

"Each goal is massive really because this is a big game. Over time there have been more important goals but I feel like every game, every goal I can get in a game is important so I’m glad I could get one today."

You can watch full post-match reaction and highlights of Palace v Brighton for free via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official club app.