Go behind the scenes of Palace's FA Cup semi-final triumph over Watford

It's one of the most enjoyable afternoons in club history and it happened on this day four years ago: Crystal Palace booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling victory over Watford at Wembley.

The Eagles took the lead through a rare Yannick Bolasie header before Troy Deeney pulled the Hornets level. But just six minutes later, Connor Wickham found the back of the net to launch the Eagles to the Cup final and secure a third Wembley trip in four seasons.

The scenes in the stands were phenomenal that day as south Londoners celebrated their return to the last stage of the FA Cup after a 26-year wait. The supporters were "brilliant from the start to the end," as Jason Puncheon said. "They carried us."

Of course, Palace TV were on the sidelines that day, capturing every angle on the pitch, from the fans and from a few famous faces pre- and post-match. Six joyous minutes re-living that iconic victory do not disappoint...

Enjoy it all over again in the Twitter videos below, starting with match highlights and moving on to behind the scenes access.