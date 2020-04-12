Fun ways to fill young Palace fans' time this Easter weekend

It can be tough to keep youngsters occupied over any long weekend, but particularly so with the country in lockdown.

To help fill the time over Easter while remaining at home, we've come up with some fun activities for junior Eagles to enjoy - all the while stamping down their red and blue colours!

Virtual Palace Easter Egg Hunt

Just because we're stuck at home, it doesn't mean we can't enjoy an Easter egg hunt!

Join our virtual hunt here for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Spot the difference 1

Can you spot the five differences between the below two images? Find the answers at the bottom of this page!

Palace quiz

Spot the difference 2

Can you spot the five differences between the below two images? Find the answers at the bottom of this page!

Improve your game

James McArthur has provided his top tips for upping your game!

Macca says:

"Do what you’re good at. I’m good at winning the ball back so I try to have good energy. When I get the ball, I keep it simple, keep the ball moving and try to give it to Wilf [Zaha] or Andros [Townsend].

"I’m not good at dribbling so I don’t dribble. I would say try and work on what you are good at to become a top player and be really good at what you’re good at. You need to have good fitness levels, definitely. Especially as the Premier League is getting faster and stronger. Make sure you become as fit as you possibly can."

Great YouTube videos

There are loads of cool videos over on the club's YouTube channel, including amazing match highlights, training footage, interviews with the lads and some fantastic challenges!

Enjoy a few of the recent games the men and women's team have played below!

More fun and games

The Palace for Life Foundation have created some fantastic booklets for youngsters to enjoy at home! They're full of great games, more activities and plenty to pass the time with.

They're completely free, too, so download them here now to print at home and enjoy!

We've also got tonnes more quizzes - and they're a little bit harder than the one above. So if you fancy more of a challenge, try our other quizzes here!

