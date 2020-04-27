Club mourns passing of former employee Pete King

The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former employee, Pete King, aged 77.

Pete originally started working in the club's Lottery Department before moving into the Publications Department, where he took on a variety of roles including editing the matchday programme, being the first voice of Clubcall and setting up the club’s first newspaper, Palace News.

Pete was a much loved character and was the first port of call for fans to turn to for the latest news from their football club for many years.

He became a regular fixture in the homes of so many Palace fans when he introduced Palace Chatback, a section of the Cable TV's news programme on a Friday evening - introducing the latest news, views and interviews from Selhurst Park.

Pete would be seen at all first-team matches and was also on hand with his camera and tape recorder at many of the club’s reserve and youth team games. A real loyal individual, Pete had a work ethic which was there to be seen by all who came into his life in a working day and is love and support for the Eagles was never in doubt.

Being a lifelong Blackpool fan, Pete has been back to Selhurst Park since leaving full-time employment as he returned to watch his beloved Tangerines take on the Eagles.

All at Crystal Palace Football Club send their deepest sympathy to Pete's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.