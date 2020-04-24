Bright takes on nationwide charity challenge for Palace for Life Foundation

Crystal Palace legend Mark Bright has committed to taking on 26 challenges in 26 hours in honour of the nationwide ‘2.6 Challenge’ that is raising money to save the UK’s charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bright will aim to complete the fun challenges at home or during his daily exercise in order to raise funds for Palace for Life Foundation, the club’s official charity.

He said: “I think it’s a really good idea for people to try and use their time at home positively if they can, whether that’s keeping fit or doing something to help those in need. I’ll be attempting to do 26 challenges in 26 hours to help raise money for Palace for Life Foundation, whose vital services supporting vulnerable young people are needed more than ever.

“If I can walk 26.2 miles for the Marathon March, I’m hoping I can get through these challenges!”

The 2.6 Challenge starts on Sunday 26th April, when the London Marathon – the world’s biggest one-day annual fundraising event – was due to take place. People of all ages and abilities have been tasked with getting involved and doing their own challenges at home – from running 2.6 miles to holding an online workout with 26 friends.

If you’d like to support Brighty’s 2.6 Challenge, you can do so by clicking here.

You can also monitor his progress this Sunday by following @PalaceForLife on Twitter.

If you would like to take part in your own 2.6 Challenge, follow these simple steps:

Your challenge needs to be completed on or from Sunday 26th April onwards. There are no rules, apart from Government guidelines on how to exercise safely during this time.

Use #TwoPointSixChallenge when sharing on social media, and good luck!

