Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Bright takes on nationwide charity challenge for Palace for Life Foundation

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace legend Mark Bright has committed to taking on 26 challenges in 26 hours in honour of the nationwide ‘2.6 Challenge’ that is raising money to save the UK’s charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bright will aim to complete the fun challenges at home or during his daily exercise in order to raise funds for Palace for Life Foundation, the club’s official charity.

He said: “I think it’s a really good idea for people to try and use their time at home positively if they can, whether that’s keeping fit or doing something to help those in need. I’ll be attempting to do 26 challenges in 26 hours to help raise money for Palace for Life Foundation, whose vital services supporting vulnerable young people are needed more than ever.

“If I can walk 26.2 miles for the Marathon March, I’m hoping I can get through these challenges!”

The 2.6 Challenge starts on Sunday 26th April, when the London Marathon – the world’s biggest one-day annual fundraising event – was due to take place. People of all ages and abilities have been tasked with getting involved and doing their own challenges at home – from running 2.6 miles to holding an online workout with 26 friends.

If you’d like to support Brighty’s 2.6 Challenge, you can do so by clicking here.

MM 03 (1).jpg

You can also monitor his progress this Sunday by following @PalaceForLife on Twitter.

If you would like to take part in your own 2.6 Challenge, follow these simple steps:

Your challenge needs to be completed on or from Sunday 26th April onwards. There are no rules, apart from Government guidelines on how to exercise safely during this time.

Use #TwoPointSixChallenge when sharing on social media, and good luck!

To find out more about Palace for Life Foundation, click here now.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Bright recounts 1990 FA Cup conversation with Ian Wright's mother

10 Hours ago

Speaking in a live Q&A on Crystal Palace's Instagram to recount his memories of Palace's iconic 1990 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, club legend Mark Bright recalled a back-and-forth conversation...

Read full article

Events

Mark Bright meets fans at busy Bromley signing

6 December 2019

Yesterday, Mark Bright met fans and signed copies of his newly released autobiography 'My Story' at an event in the Club Shop in The Glades shopping centre, Bromley.

Read full article

Club News

Mark Bright vividly describes ‘89 promotion in autobiography

7 November 2019

In his newly released autobiography, My Story, Mark Bright recalls Crystal Palace’s iconic promotion push in 1989, culminating in a 4-3 two-leg play-off final triumph over Blackburn Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Mark Bright recounts race and foster struggle in becoming professional

7 November 2019

Ahead of the launch of his new autobiography, My Story, Mark Bright spoke at length in an exclusive interview with Palace TV, discussing the struggles of his early life and how football was both...

Read full article

Foundation

Foundation

Gaming consoles having a "life-changing" impact on isolated families

22 April 2020

Local families have been sent gaming consoles during the Coronavirus lockdown, either to give parents and carers some respite time, or to help isolated young people connect with friends and family.

Read full article

Foundation

Palace for Life Super Draw raises £3,000 for Croydon NHS

20 April 2020

Crystal Palace fans have helped to raise more than £3,000 for NHS staff battling the Coronavirus in Croydon through the Palace for Life Foundation Super Draw.

Read full article

Foundation

Palace for Life Super Draw supports Croydon NHS staff

18 April 2020

The second virtual Palace for Life Super Draw will take place at 13:15 BST today (Saturday 18th April) when Palace were set to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Read full article

Foundation

Foundation raise huge total for local foodbank in first virtual Super Draw

8 April 2020

Palace for Life Foundation raised a staggering £2,500 for Norwood and Brixton Foodbank in their first virtual Super Draw last Saturday.

Read full article

View more