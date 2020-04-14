Van Aanholt discusses the team's Whatsapp group and predicts how Palace will return

Patrick van Aanholt caught up with Premier League Productions last week to talk through how he and the Crystal Palace squad are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace left-back revealed that while he has been keeping fit from home and filling time with his family, he still misses being amongst the team and playing football. He said: "I miss being out there with the lads; having a laugh, coming in in the morning with the guys, playing two-touch and just being with the guys on the pitch training every day. I miss it a lot.

"I get on with everyone in the team and we all have a laugh together, so it’s been a tough one."

Van Aanholt was named ManBetX Player of the Month for February - the last recipient before Premier League fixtures were suspended. He took a look forward and assessed how he felt Palace were likely to resume a campaign they'd previously been flying high in.

"Everyone is going to be motivated," he said, positively, "because we’ve been given a longer rest than we expected. Everybody is going to be mentally strong, everyone’s bodies are going to be relaxed, calm, ready to go again. I think everyone is going to be ready to play, to train again. They’re all going to be happy so that’s going to be a good thing."

And finally, with Roy Hodgson revealing he has been contacting the players regularly, Van Aanholt was asked how the players are keeping in touch, and he provided just the slightest bit of insight into the team's Whatsapp group.

He said: "With my teammates, we’ve got a group - so we talk every day, keep updated with each other. The gaffer, I spoke to the gaffer a couple of days ago, to see how he was - he’s been calling everyone to see how we’re coping in this quarantine. We all keep in touch on a daily basis.

"We’ve got a Whatsapp group. We keep updating each other, talking about training, the season, but mostly it’s the captain that’s speaking because he’s been in the meetings. But what happens in the group stays in the group!"

