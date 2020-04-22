Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: Do you know Palace's top scorers from 1960-89?

6 Hours ago

With Crystal Palace laying its claim to being the world's oldest football club still playing professionally, we've taken a look back through history to test your knowledge of the club in years gone by.

Find out how good your Palace recollections are and see how many of the club's top scorers you can name from the seasons between 1960-1989...

Where there has been a joint-top scorer, we've listed both players - so you'll have to find two answers for four seasons (1976/77, 1977/78, 1979/80 and 1985/86).

This is a tough one, so you've got 10 minutes to find all the players. Good luck!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace: The world's oldest professional association football club

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Quizzes

Quizzes

Do you know which Palace players have the most PL assists?

17 April 2020

With scorers always earning recognition, the player before the goal can sometimes go unnoticed.

Read full article

Quizzes

How many of Palace's top Premier League appearance makers can you name?

16 April 2020

Everyone knows the Jim Cannons, Julian Speronis and Dougie Freedmans of Palace history: with the Palace legends racking up hundreds of appearances between them.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Palace players with the most Premier League wins

15 April 2020

Crystal Palace have won 121 Premier League matches in their 11 campaigns in the division - with a whole host of players helping them to their haul of successes.

Read full article

Quizzes

Do you know Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers?

14 April 2020

Crystal Palace are in their 11th season of Premier League football, having notched seven of those campaigns in the last seven years.

Read full article

View more