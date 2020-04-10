Skip to site footer
How many of Palace's 2013/14 Premier League goalscorers can you name?

6 Hours ago

In the last of our Premier League goalscorers quizzes, see how many of Palace's league scorers you can name from our return to the top flight: 2013/14.

That season was the first time the Eagles managed to stay in the Premier League, and 14 players netted to help them on their way.

The club enjoyed a busy transfer window in summer 2013, and so there is a range of players who scored - but only once or twice.

Clue: only one of the Eagles who found the net is still at the club. Good luck!

TRY NEXT: Name the 11 goalscorers from Palace's 04/05 season

