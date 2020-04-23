Skip to site footer
Quiz: Do you know Palace's top scorers from 1990-2019?

6 Hours ago

Yesterday, we looked at Crystal Palace's top scorers from the grainy glory years of 1960-89, and today we've stepped towards the modern day, covering 1990-2019.

Palace's last 30 years have been characterised by bouncing between the top and second tier of English football before securing seven consecutive Premier League seasons over the previous decade.

Below, test your Palace knowledge and see if you can name the top scorer for every campaign since 1990.

It's a little easier this time, so you've only got five minutes...

TRY NEXT: Can you name every top scorer from 1960-89?

