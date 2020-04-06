Skip to site footer
Quiz: Name every goalscorer from Palace's first Premier League season

8 Hours ago

Last week, we filled your lunchtime quizzes with the starting XIs from various icon's debuts, and this week we've got something different to pass your time with.

Put your Premier League goalscorer knowledge to the test and see how many of the scorers from our 1992/93 campaign you can name.

'92/92 marked the Premier League's inaugural season, and the Eagles were cruelly relegated with 49 points - a joint Premier League record.

There were 11 league goalscorers notching 46 goals between them and two own goals pushing Palace's total for the season up to 48.

We've left the own goals out - Neil Ruddock and David Bardsley if you're wondering - and just listed Palace's 11 scorers below.

You've got four minutes to name them all - good luck!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

Palace APP banner.jpg


