Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: Palace players with the most Premier League wins

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have won 121 Premier League matches in their 11 campaigns in the division - with a whole host of players helping them to their haul of successes.

There have been some remarkable results over the course of those games and plenty of occasions to last long in the memory. But do you know which Palace players can lay claim to enjoying the most Premier League victories as an Eagle?

We've listed the 10 to have scooped the most wins for the south Londoners below, so see how many of them you can name.

We advise using full names - let us know how you get on!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

TRY NEXT: Do you know Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers?

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Quizzes

Quizzes

Do you know Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers?

14 April 2020

Crystal Palace are in their 11th season of Premier League football, having notched seven of those campaigns in the last seven years.

Read full article

Quizzes

How many of Palace's 2013/14 Premier League goalscorers can you name?

10 April 2020

In the last of our Premier League goalscorers quizzes, see how many of Palace's league scorers you can name from our return to the top flight: 2013/14.

Read full article

Quizzes

Name the 11 goalscorers from Palace's 04/05 season

9 April 2020

There were 11 different goalscorers in the Premier League for Crystal Palace during the 2004/05 season. The club's last season in the top flight before this glorious period we find ourselves in: the...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Test your 1997/98 Palace Premier League knowledge

8 April 2020

The 1997/98 season was not a free-scoring one for Crystal Palace, with the Eagles notching just 37 goals from 38 games.

Read full article

View more