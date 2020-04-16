How many of Palace's top Premier League appearance makers can you name?

Everyone knows the Jim Cannons, Julian Speronis and Dougie Freedmans of Palace history: with the Palace legends racking up hundreds of appearances between them.

But how well do you know Palace's leading Premier League appearance makers? With 11 seasons in the division, the Eagles have had less time to notch minutes, but several players still have an impressive number of Premier League experiences in red and blue.

In five minutes below, see how many of the top 10 Palace Premier League appearance makers you can name, and put your knowledge to the test!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

