Players' positions and prices released by Fantasy Premier League

Fantasy Premier League is live and ready for the 2020/21 season, so it's time to pick your team and prepare for 38 more gameweeks to put your knowledge to the test.

To help supporters select, the league has released all confirmed player positions and prices - with Crystal Palace's listed below.

New signing Nathan Ferguson has been added to the game for the first time, priced at a tempting £4.0. Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew - Palace's best and second-best performers last season - have been priced at £5.0 and £6.0 respectively.

But Wilfried Zaha, who scooped an impressive 120 points last season, is still the squad's most expensive player at £7.0.

Check out Palace's confirmed positions and prices below and select your Fantasy Premier League team here!

Player Position Price Points 19/20 Guaita Goalkeeper £5.0 137 Hennessey Goalkeeper £4.5 7 Van Aanholt Defender £5.5 109 Cahill Defender £4.5 70 Sakho Defender £4.5 11 Tomkins Defender £4.5 48 Ward Defender £4.5 77 Kelly Defender £4.5 64 Ferguson Defender £4.0 0 Mitchell Defender £4.0 4 Zaha Midfielder £7.0 120 Townsend Midfielder £6.0 48 Milivojevic Midfielder £6.0 81 McArthur Midfielder £5.5 92 Schlupp Midfielder £5.5 51 Kouyate Midfielder £5.0 85 Meyer Midfielder £5.0 23 McCarthy Midfielder £4.5 41 Riedewald Midfielder £4.5 22 Pierrick Midfielder £4.5 2 Ayew Forward £6.0 132 Benteke Forward £5.5 42 Wickham Forward £4.5 15

WATCH: Fantasy Premier League 20/21 | Who to draft