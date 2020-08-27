Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Players' positions and prices released by Fantasy Premier League

5 Hours ago

Fantasy Premier League is live and ready for the 2020/21 season, so it's time to pick your team and prepare for 38 more gameweeks to put your knowledge to the test.

To help supporters select, the league has released all confirmed player positions and prices - with Crystal Palace's listed below.

New signing Nathan Ferguson has been added to the game for the first time, priced at a tempting £4.0. Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew - Palace's best and second-best performers last season - have been priced at £5.0 and £6.0 respectively. 

But Wilfried Zaha, who scooped an impressive 120 points last season, is still the squad's most expensive player at £7.0.

Check out Palace's confirmed positions and prices below and select your Fantasy Premier League team here!

Player

Position

Price

Points 19/20
Guaita Goalkeeper £5.0 137
Hennessey Goalkeeper £4.5 7
Van Aanholt Defender £5.5 109
Cahill Defender £4.5 70
Sakho Defender £4.5 11
Tomkins Defender £4.5 48
Ward Defender £4.5 77
Kelly Defender £4.5 64
Ferguson Defender £4.0 0
Mitchell Defender £4.0 4
Zaha Midfielder £7.0 120
Townsend  Midfielder £6.0 48
Milivojevic Midfielder £6.0 81
McArthur Midfielder £5.5 92
Schlupp Midfielder £5.5 51
Kouyate Midfielder £5.0  85
Meyer Midfielder £5.0 23
McCarthy Midfielder £4.5 41
Riedewald Midfielder £4.5 22
Pierrick Midfielder £4.5 2
Ayew Forward £6.0 132
Benteke Forward £5.5 42
Wickham Forward £4.5 15

WATCH: Fantasy Premier League 20/21 | Who to draft

Kit 20-21 on sale.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Iconic Palace trio pick dream five-a-sides - with Coppell getting a spot

7 August 2020

With Fantasy Premier League making its return next week ahead of the 2020/21 season, we asked three historic Palace names to get creative and pick out their ultimate teams.

Read full article

Club News

Palace players you can't do without in Fantasy Football

16 June 2020

With the Premier League having returned, the rigmarole of Fantasy Football is emphatically back, and that means it’s time to tweak your team for the final sprint of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

Top ranking Palace fan reveals Fantasy Premier League tips for 19/20

9 August 2019

Tremaine Moore finished last season’s Fantasy Premier League 41st in the world out of more than six million managers, topping the Palace fan mini-league – staggeringly in just his second FPL outing.

Read full article

Club News

FPL special: 2005 winner meets top ranked Palace manager

1 April 2019

A Crystal Palace fan is within touching distance of winning the Fantasy Premier League - as he sits in the top 50 of a staggering 6.2 million managers, at the halfway point of gameweek 32.

Read full article

Read Next

Club News

The truth behind the eventful end to Leon Cort’s time with Palace

Just now

Leon Cort talks through a smile, but with a slightly reticent air, seemingly on the verge of disclosing something secret.

Read full article

Club News

Check out 20/21 home and goalkeeper kit for the first time in a match

16 Hours ago

Crystal Palace wore their recently released 2020/21 home kit for the first time last night in a 2-1 win with Oxford United; their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Read full article

Club News

Barry Pierce: 1934-2020

20 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the death of former player, Barry Pierce.

Read full article

Club News

20/21 kits in store this weekend

23 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s recently released 2020/21 kits are available to buy in person from this Saturday (29th August) and online now – giving you the chance to get your hands on the stylish new designs...

Read full article

View more