Eze handed role in Palace team as Williams returns to former club in Charlton clash

5 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze will start his first match as a Crystal Palace player this afternoon, kicking-off for Roy Hodgson's Eagles against south London rivals Charlton Athletic.

The game - which you can watch live via Palace TV by clicking here - is the first of two derbies Palace will play in their pre-season schedule, facing Millwall on Tuesday.

First Team

What Roy Hodgson said after Eberechi Eze signed for Crystal Palace

4 Hours ago

Eze's inclusion in the starting XI is an indication of faith, with the 22-year-old only putting pen to paper with the club yesterday. He is one of three changes to the side which began against Oxford United last Monday, with Tyrick Mitchell starting at left-back and Wales international Wayne Hennessey replacing Stephen Henderson in goal.

Another familiar Wales international will also be present this afternoon, with Palace Academy graduate Jonny Williams named in Lee Bowyer's squad for his first return to Selhurst since leaving in January 2019. Both Hennessey and Williams have been called-up to the Red Dragons' squad for games on 3rd and 6th of September.

Positional changes see Jairo Riedewald move into midfield and Wilfried Zaha start up top - meaning fans will see him and Eze link-up closely throughout the game. Cheikhou Kouyate remains at centre-back alongside Scott Dann.

On the bench, Development talents John-Kymani Gordon and Malachi Boateng retain their place - with Hodgson playing seven of the club's Academy prospects against United.

Don't miss Eze's first appearance in this south London clash and grab your pass to watch live here!

Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson, Kelly, Schlupp, Woods, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Inniss, Kirby, Gordon, Pierrick. 

Charlton: Amos, Matthews, Oshilaja, Pratley, Purrington, Forster-Caskey, Vennings, Gilbey, Dougthy, Washington, Bonne.

Subs: Phillips, Clarke (trialist), Mingi, Ness, Aidoo, Morgan, Lapslie, Dempsey, Oztumer, Williams, Davison, Baker-Richardson (trialist).

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Local rivals meet in Eagles' first of two south London friendlies

Kit 20-21 Eze.jpg


