Palace v Oxford United to be broadcast live for free - find out how to watch

Crystal Palace's pre-season friendly against Oxford United will be broadcast live for free to fans exclusively via Palace TV.

The game, which kicks-off at 17:30 BST on Tuesday, 25th August, is Palace's first test since closing out the 2019/20 Premier League season v Tottenham Hotspur.

To watch it live for free with analysis and commentary from club legend Mark Bright, supporters must sign-up or log-in to their Palace Account by clicking here and then head to Palace TV shortly before kick-off.

Alternatively, download the free Palace app and watch the game live from that - just log-in once!

Information on broadcasting other pre-season fixtures will be released soon.

Confirmed pre-season schedule:

Crystal Palace v Oxford United

Selhurst Park

Tuesday 25th August, 17:30 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic

Selhurst Park

Saturday 29th August, 14:00 BST K.O.

Millwall v Crystal Palace

The Den

Tuesday 1st September, 14:00 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF

Selhurst Park

Saturday 5th September, 15:00 BST K.O.