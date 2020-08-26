Skip to site footer
Check out 20/21 home and goalkeeper kit for the first time in a match

Crystal Palace wore their recently released 2020/21 home kit for the first time last night in a 2-1 win with Oxford United; their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 PUMA kits on sale from Club Shops

7 Hours ago

The smart red and blue design had not previously been seen in matches, and drew praise for its recent appearances in the flesh at the club's Media Day and yesterday's clash.

It perhaps suited James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha best, with the players netting a goal each to secure the victory.

Created by former designer Richard Melik (with a little inspiration from his seven-year-old son), the 20/21 kits were released earlier this month - modelled at Selhurst Park by various first-team players.

The home, away and third kits - which are symmetrical for the first time since promotion in 2012/13 - are all available to buy online now by clicking here. And to shop in person, head to our Selhurst, Croydon or Bromley stores from 9am on Saturday (29th August).

Fans may also have noticed the smart white warm-up tops the lads were wearing, modelled by Max Meyer below. You can grab these along with all our PUMA training wear by clicking here.

Max Meyer warm up.jpg

Click through the gallery above to see the kits in action for the first time and grab yours here!

Kit 20-21 on sale.jpg


